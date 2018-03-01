ClimateCon: First-of-Its-Kind Conference Coming to NC

The Collider in Asheville, a nonprofit dedicated to innovative climate solutions, will host the first ClimateCon in March. (The Collider)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – There's ComicCon and CiderCon ... and now there's ClimateCon – coming to North Carolina, where business leaders and climate scientists will converge later this month.



The state – specifically Asheville – is home to the world's largest collection of climate data, and in two weeks people from around the country will talk about how the economy can advance as the world faces a changing climate. The event is a project of The Collider, a nonprofit climate innovation center, and executive director Megan Robinson says this will go beyond a discussion of policy.



"It's designed for them to connect with scientists and climate innovators who are in Asheville or are coming from around the United States to connect and discover better ways or new ways to use climate data to help them make decisions," says Robinson.



Events for ClimateCon will happen over the course of 10 days and include events for the public, young professionals, students and business leaders.



Robinson says the hope is that businesses are able to share best practices with each other on how to remain successful in the midst of climate change. Representatives from Lowe's Home Improvement, Levi, IBM, Aspen Skiing Company and others will be present.



Robinson says the goal is that attendees will return home with tactical and practical ideas.



"Really what's valuable are the connections,” she says, “and so by presenting some tremendous content, but then also providing and constructing space for actual connection and relationship building, we're hoping that ideas will flow and it would be great if there were some actual business dealings that came out of this."



In its first year, The Collider will host ClimateCon at its downtown Asheville facility, but Robinson adds they believe they may outgrow the space in future years given the amount of national interest.



Events kick off on March 16th at Highland Brewing Company, where a beer brewed in honor of the conference will be released.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC