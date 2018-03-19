 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2018 


Facebook is under the gun for failing to disclose misused data of 50 million Americans during the 2016 election. Also on our Monday rundown: a new study shows e-cigarettes are harmful to teens; and it's Poison Prevention Week – a good time to dispel some myths.

Daily Newscasts

KY Could Improve in Areas of Women's and Children’s Health

One bright spot in new health rankings shows that women and children in Kentucky are getting their regular wellness checkups. (Pixabay)
One bright spot in new health rankings shows that women and children in Kentucky are getting their regular wellness checkups. (Pixabay)
March 19, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A new report indicates there is much work to be done in Kentucky to improve health among women and children.

The national report, from United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings, ranks the Commonwealth 42nd compared to other states for women's and children's health - down eight spots from 2016.

Dr. Julie Daftari is chief medical officer for United Health Care in Kentucky, which released the findings. She explained some of the significant areas for improvement are related to self-care.

"We see that behaviors still drive a large portion of all outcomes," Daftari said. "In all women ages 18 to 44, there's a high rate of tobacco use, obesity, diabetes - and we've also seen a high level of drug deaths."

Since 2016, fatal drug overdoses in Kentucky have increased 27 percent for the 18-to-44 age group.

The report does include some strengths for the state. They include affordable child care, low prevalence of substance dependence or abuse among kids, and a high incidence of children and women getting their regular checkups from their doctors.

Daftari acknowledged that the health of all people is important, but said the data on women and children can help the health-care community better serve those specific needs.

"This report is the 'what,' and I don't know that we understand all of the 'whys,'" she said. "I think it's important that health-care providers and policymakers use this information to help the citizens of Kentucky really understand how to take better control of their health."

And she noted that the findings are not meant to be discouraging.

"Even though there has been a decline in the overall ranking, I don't want people to lose hope," she added. "Recognizing that there are some challenges and some struggles is beneficial, so that we can get back on the right track."

In the report, Kentucky also did well in the areas of health policy, ranking 17th for women and sixth for children. And the state received good scores in the categories of missed school days and high-school graduation rates.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018