 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 21, 2018 


Public News Service UPDATE: the Austin bomber blows himself up; also on the rundown a school resource officer credited with saving lives; the North Carolina GOP Silent on an apparent Cambridge Analytica connection; and an Alabama Alabama Medicaid Work requirement plan called a Catch-22.

Daily Newscasts

NC GOP, Tillis, McHenry Silent on Cambridge Analytica Connection

Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, speaks at the Web Summit 2017 at Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. The company has been banned from Facebook. (Sam Barnes/Web Summit/flickr)
Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, speaks at the Web Summit 2017 at Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. The company has been banned from Facebook. (Sam Barnes/Web Summit/flickr)
March 21, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a story with international implications that has ties here in North Carolina. Cambridge Analytica - a firm now suspected of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election - also allegedly worked for North Carolina GOP, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Patrick McHenry.

The accusation is supported by documentation registered with the Federal Elections Commission, which reported the North Carolina GOP paid the firm $150,000 in 2014. Tillis paid $30,000 and McHenry paid $15,000.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin said the state's residents deserve answers.

"It is incumbent on Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. McHenry and the North Carolina Republican Party to answer questions about their unusually close ties to Cambridge Analytica,” Goodwin said; “especially if the North Carolina Republican Party believes this firm has done nothing wrong."

According to published reports, Cambridge Analytica began collecting Facebook data one month before the North Carolina Republican Party's first payment to the firm. According to its own promotional materials, the data company helped Tillis defeat Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan and used the state as a case study.

The state GOP, Tillis and McHenry did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

According to the FEC, the state GOP spent another $65,000 in 2015. Goodwin said the facts don't add up with what the party is saying.

"Their executive director is now claiming that they did no work for the party in 2015,” he said. “Why then did the North Carolina Republican Party pay the firm $65,000 in June of 2015? I don't know how they keep their books, but I sure don't pay people for work they haven't done."

Facebook banned Cambridge Analytica from its site on Friday. On Tuesday, the social media giant had a company-wide staff meeting to discuss the issue, and Congress has launched an investigation into the allegations of unscrupulous data mining.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018