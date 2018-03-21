 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 21, 2018 


Public News Service UPDATE: the Austin bomber blows himself up; also on the rundown a school resource officer credited with saving lives; the North Carolina GOP Silent on an apparent Cambridge Analytica connection; and an Alabama Alabama Medicaid Work requirement plan called a Catch-22.

Daily Newscasts

A Call for Accountability on World Water Day

Cities across Michigan will join hundreds around the globe to celebrate World Water Day. (Valerie Jean/People’s Water Board of Detroit)
March 21, 2018

LANSING, Mich. — Folks from all ends of the state are being called upon to raise their voices for clean water.

World Water Day is Thursday, March 22, and a coalition of organizations is rallying in the state capital to show elected leaders that affordable and protected water is a priority in Michigan. Shannon Abbott, vice president of the Grand Rapids Water Protectors, said from Flint to the Straits of Mackinac and beyond, water contamination has been largely ignored by state officials.

"Really calling for the accountability of Gov. Snyder, our Attorney General Bill Schuette, and our MDEQ Director Heidi Grether,” Abbott said; “because they do have responsibility over the criminal action, and actions they have and haven't taken, over these water crises."

A rally will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lansing. Abbott said they'll march to the Capitol. About 1,500 people are expected to attend.

Abbott said speakers from around the state will be on hand to highlight the variety of water contamination issues that plague local communities.

"Water issues from fracking, the Nestle privatization and water that's also destroying the wetlands,” she said. “We're still dealing with the Flint water crisis and water un-affordability; and even things like the mining industry that has been contaminating the water and encroaching on native rights."

World Water Day events will also take place in several other Michigan cities and towns. And they are among the hundreds scheduled around the globe.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
