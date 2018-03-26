Chumash Nonprofit Urges State: Kill Natural-Gas Power Plant in Santa Paula

Mati Waiya, a Chumash elder, is leading the effort to defeat a power plant on the banks of the Santa Clara River in Santa Paula. (Chris Jordan-Bloch/Earthjustice)

Santa Paula, CA - Attorneys for a Chumash nonprofit are asking the state to kill a gas-fired power plant proposed for Santa Paula, rather than just suspending the application, as the Calpine Corporation has requested. Comments from Angela Johnson Meszaros (mez-ZAR-ose), staff attorney at Earthjustice; and from Geneva (juh-KNEE-vuh) Thompson, staff attorney at the Wishitoyo (wish-TOY-oh)Foundation, a Chumash nonprofit(SHOE-mash).



Lawyers for a Chumash nonprofit want to make sure the proposed Mission Rock gas-fired power plant is dead - and not just put on hold, like the company behind the project has requested. The Wishtoyo Foundation filed a motion Friday with the California Energy Commission to terminate the application made by Calpine Corporation to build a peaker plant on the banks of the Santa Clara River. They argue

that it is sacred ground and that a plant would increase air pollution. Angela Johnson Meszaros is an attorney for Earthjustice, a nonprofit law firm representing the Foundation. She says Calpine just wants to keep its options open even though the state doesn't need to add any more fossil-fuel energy generation.



"And now they want to pause this for a little while, see if later California is going to wake up from the fog of clean energy and decide that it would actually prefer to have a big power plant on the banks of one of Southern California's last mostly natural rivers. I just don't think it's going to happen."



Calpine has argued that the plant would give California more flexibility during times of peak energy usage and help supply a growing population in the Moorpark area. The California Energy Commission recently rejected a plan to build the Puente natural-gas fired power plant 20 miles down the road on the beach in Oxnard after an outcry from the local community and conservation groups. Instead regulators approved a new transmission line to improve reliablity.



Geneva Thompson, an attorney with the Wishtoyo Foundation says the Santa Clara River, known as the Utom (OO-tom) in Chumash, is central to tribal culture and should not be scarred by a power plant.



"Time immemorial, Chumash people have been building their homes, setting up villages on the banks, burying their ancestors in the ground. Collecting vegetation for basket weaving and these practices are continuing today. "



Thompson argues that the state should move away from fossil fuel-based power generation and continue its quest to fight climate change by aiming for a zero-emission economy. The Commission has until Friday (3/30) to take action on Calpine's application.



Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA