Comment Period on Delaware Watershed Fracking Regulations Ending

The Delaware River watershed provides drinking water to 17 million people. (Perkons/Pixabay)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The period for submitting written comments on the Delaware River Basin Commission's draft natural-gas drilling regulations ends Friday.



Environmental groups are enthusiastically supporting the commission's proposal to ban all high-volume hydraulic fracturing in shale within the boundaries of the Delaware River watershed. But according to Maya K. van Rossum, the Delaware Riverkeeper, they are adamantly opposed to draft regulations that would let gas and oil companies withdraw millions of gallons of Delaware watershed water for fracking in other locations, and allow the treatment, storage and disposal of fracking wastewater within the watershed.



"Fracking wastewater is so toxic that even the industry barely knows what to do with it. For the most part, they either re-frack or they send it off to places where they try to inject it into the ground to try to hide it away," she says.



The Commission says the new rule actually would tighten restrictions on bringing fracking waste into the watershed. Help in filing written comments is available through the Delaware Riverkeeper website.



Van Rossum points out that even the Commission's material supporting the proposals clearly says all aspects of fracking are dangerous, so allowing any waste to come into the watershed, or water for fracking to be removed, makes no sense.



"It would allow our watershed to be used to induce and support drilling and fracking in other watersheds,” she says, “wreaking the horrible havoc on communities and on the environment that's happening there."



In 2010, the Delaware River Basin Commissioners voted to delay any decisions on gas drilling in the Basin until new regulations were adopted.



Van Rossum says that constituted a moratorium on all fracking activity in the watershed that has been in effect ever since.



"We want the moratorium that we have in place today to be turned into a complete ban, which means a complete ban on all aspects of the industry," she says.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA