 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2018 


A.G. Sessions says “no” to calls for a second Special Counsel. Also on our Friday rundown: New report claims one-third of species in the U.S. are under threat of extinction; and South Dakota kids learn the role that "dirt" plays in making a cheeseburger.

Daily Newscasts

Interfaith Protesters Call for Investment in PA Solar Jobs

Demonstrators blocked the entrance to PECO headquarters on Thursday. (Rachael Warriner/EQAT)
Demonstrators blocked the entrance to PECO headquarters on Thursday. (Rachael Warriner/EQAT)
March 30, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, – Interfaith protests and arrests marked the week before Easter as clergy and congregants demanded investment in a clean-energy grid for Philadelphia's low-income communities.

Twenty-five people with the Power Local Green Jobs campaign were arrested for acts of peaceful civil disobedience over three days this week as they demanded more investment in local solar energy.

Greg Holt, communications manager for the Earth Quaker Action Team, points out that PECO, the Philadelphia Electric Company, gets almost two-thirds of its power from fossil fuels in a city where dirty air contributes to high rates of asthma and other respiratory diseases.

"Solar is an opportunity that can bring a lot of jobs and other economic benefits, and health and life benefits, to residents,” says Holt, “and PECO needs to lead the way."

The demonstrators want the company to aim for getting 20 percent of its energy from solar by 2025. PECO says it agrees with the goals of the campaign, but questions the timeline.

PECO did give a grant for solar jobs training in North Philadelphia last year. But Holt notes that the company is still only getting one-half of one percent of its power from solar, the state-mandated minimum.

"When one in four families are experiencing deep poverty in Philadelphia, that's not a time to wait,” says Holt. “That's a time when action is needed, when vision is needed, and investment."

The campaign organized the three demonstrations this week under the title "We Won't Wait."

While the protests are over for now, Holt says they will return, putting their bodies on the line for clean energy and economic opportunity.

"The company's dirty energy business won't go unchallenged,” says Holt. “And we will stand in the way until it's changed direction and commits to a future for green jobs and for justice in our communities."

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018