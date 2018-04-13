Marchers Concerned Policymakers Moving Away from Science

Last year, more than a million people around the world participated in the March for Science. (Paul VanDerWerf/Flickr)

SALEM, Ore. – A year on, marchers still believe it's important to stand up for science.



In Oregon and across the globe, the second "March for Science" takes place on Saturday. At least seven events are planned across the state, including in Astoria, Bend and Coos Bay.



Jon Yoder is part of the planning committee for the Salem March for Science, and also with the group Salem Environmental Education. He says many people are concerned that political leaders are moving away from a reliance on scientific information.



"We're concerned about that in decision-making, policy-making and making sure that our policy- and decision-makers are taking into account current research and scientific research, and also supporting that, funding that work, as well," says Yoder.



The Salem march starts at the Capitol building at 11 a.m.



Yoder says there will be booths set up for different issues, speeches at noon, and a march at 12:45. He notes this is isn't a partisan event and welcomes people from all walks of life, since diverse perspectives are critical to science.



Yoder hopes enough momentum is built for people to take action outside this event. He also recognizes there have been a lot of marches for a variety of causes recently.



"We hope that people haven't reached the 'march fatigue' point and can take any opportunity they have to speak out and to take action,” says Yoder. “And that's really the key, is moving from simple support and vocal support into, 'What can I do related to science, related to some of these other issues that are facing us today?'"



The main event will be in Washington, D.C., with more than 230 satellite marches planned around the world. Last year, more than a million people participated in the March for Science.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR