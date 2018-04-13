Report: Steady Growth in MO Tech Industry

With an estimated 203,200 tech workers, Missouri ranks 20th among states in net tech-related employment, according to a new report. (Amy Newton-Mcconnel/Twenty20)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri's tech employment is growing, according to an analysis of the nation's tech industry.



For seven years, the Computing Technology Industry Association or CompTIA has been tracking advances in tech-related fields. In that time, Missouri has gone from having just over 176,000 workers in tech jobs, to more than 203,000 last year.



According to the study, tech workers make up 6.5 percent of the Missouri workforce. CompTIA director for corporate communications Steve Ostrowski says the steady growth is due in part to to the industry offering higher salaries.



"Typically, technology-industry wages are higher than the average wage in the private sector, and Missouri is no exception to that, too,” says Ostrowski. “The average tech wage for a worker in Missouri is almost - it's about $88,500 a year."



And there is an effort to boost the workforce even further, as the Missouri Legislature considers bills aimed at getting more public school students to take computer science in high school.



Ostrowski says the strongest job growth is in the areas of tech manufacturing, I-T and custom software services. He adds Missouri saw an increase of more than 52 percent increase in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies, from 2016 to 2017.



"Those are things like artificial intelligence, automation, virtual reality, blockchain, Internet of Things, smart cities, things like that,” says Ostrowski. “So, that's a fairly robust number of jobs that employers are looking to hire for."



He adds all this paints a broader picture of how companies in the state are bracing for the future.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MO