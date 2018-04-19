 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2018 


A contentious Farm Bill heads to U.S. House for debate. Also on our rundown: Gaps cited in anti-discrimination protections for small-business employees and nonprofit volunteers; plus power out for much of Puerto Rico; and some warning signs, that increased youth activism may not correspond to voter turnout.

Daily Newscasts

Coloradans Urged to Avoid, Report Scams

To avoid identity theft, Coloradans are encouraged to shred documents with important personal information, and check monthly statements and credit reports for signs of theft. (Pexels)
To avoid identity theft, Coloradans are encouraged to shred documents with important personal information, and check monthly statements and credit reports for signs of theft. (Pexels)
April 19, 2018

DENVER – The Federal Trade Commission and the Colorado Attorney General's office hold a media briefing today at the Corky Gonzales Library in Denver to outline ways that consumers can protect themselves from fraud.

Last year, scam artists took more than $10 million from Colorado residents, and the state ranks 19th nationally in the number of fraud complaints.

Jose Vasquez, supervising attorney with Colorado Legal Services Consumer Law Unit in Denver, says new forms of communication have opened new doors for people looking to take your money.

"Internet scams, with social media scams. More than ever, I think, consumers have to be extremely vigilant,” says Vasquez. “If they are being threatened by somebody on the phone or by somebody sending a letter, I think they need to stop before they take any action."

Vasquez says common complaints include people posing as IRS agents who threaten criminal prosecution if people don't send money. And he says some debt-collection procedures, where people aren't properly served with notice of lawsuits, can wreck credit ratings and lead to collectors tapping their bank accounts and paychecks.

Unscrupulous operators also have targeted vulnerable populations, demanding payment in order to correct immigration documentation. Colorado residents can sign up to get alerts on the latest scams at "stopfraudcolorado.gov"

Kerry O'Brien, assistant regional director for the Federal Trade Commission's western region, says scam artists have even impersonated FTC officials to target previous victims of fraud to get even more money out of them. O'Brien says a big concern is that new schemes might slip under the radar because many communities don't feel safe reaching out to government agencies.

"File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, you can do that either online or just give us a call,” says O’Brien. “And that way we know what's going on out there, and hopefully can take steps to prevent it in the future."

O'Brien says identity theft continues to be a big problem. To protect personal information, she recommends shredding documents such as bank statements, using strong passwords online and not giving out your Social Security number.

O'Brien adds it's also important to check monthly statements and your credit reports for signs of theft. If you think you have been a victim, she says you can begin the recovery process at identitytheft.gov.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018