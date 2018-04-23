 
The Waffle House shooter had an earlier weapons arrest near the White House. Also on our Monday rundown: new eviction data underscores America’s affordable-housing crisis; plus we will take you to a state where one county is putting juvenile justice under public health.

Youth Climate Summit Brings MN Students, Lawmakers Together

Students from across Minnesota will converge on the State Capitol to talk about climate change this Wednesday, April 25. (Jim Bowen/Flickr)
April 23, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Students from across Minnesota get a chance to bring their concerns about climate change and the environment directly to their state lawmakers this week. About 200 young people are expected to participate in the Youth Climate Justice Summit, this Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Jason Rodney, Yea!MN coordinator for Climate Generation, the organization hosting the summit, says the students will have a chance to network, learn, and put those new lessons into action.

"We'll have a training for students on how to have effective conversations with their lawmakers and then, throughout the afternoon, youth will go and meet with their representatives and senators who represent their districts," he says.

The day begins with an audience with Gov. Mark Dayton and includes workshops on the science of climate change and remarks from several environmental-advocacy groups. While most who are attend are in high school, organizers say middle schoolers and college students are welcome to join as well.

Rodney says many students who've attended the summit or worked with Climate Generation have become very effective voices in the debate about climate change.

"One of the student leaders who graduated from our youth program went to the International Climate Negotiations this November in Bonn, Germany, and was part of the youth delegation there," he notes.

Registration for the summit is online at climategen.org. There's no cost and Rodney says young people can sign up to attend, right up to the day of the event.

Elizabeth Braun, Public News Service - MN

 
