 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 24, 2018 


Trump’s Secretary of State nominee gets a narrow thumbs up, but his Veteran’s Affairs nominee is put on hold. Also on our rundown: Protests against Wells Fargo set for Des Moines today; and cannabis advocates blame Florida officials for “reefer madness.”

Daily Newscasts

New Yorkers with Disabilities Give State Budget Failing Grade

By helping people leave institutional care, independent-living centers have saved the State of New York $2 billion over 10 years. (Pixabay)
By helping people leave institutional care, independent-living centers have saved the State of New York $2 billion over 10 years. (Pixabay)
April 24, 2018

ALBANY, N. Y. – People with disabilities were in Albany on Monday to tell legislators that New York is failing to fund vital programs for independent living.

Five years ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a plan for ensuring that people with disabilities would be able to get the supports and services they need to live at home – plans that could actually save the state money. But according to Lindsay Miller, executive director, New York Association on Independent Living, funding to make that plan a reality has been left out of every budget since, and this year was no different.

"We had put forward some pretty simple, commonsense proposals that had very small price tags," said Miller, "and not only did they not advance, but we were left with some new policies in place that actually make it harder for people with disabilities to get the services they need in the community."

The group has issued a report card giving the state failing grades in five of eight areas, including passing a final budget that has not increased funding for independent living centers in 13 years.

While both houses of the Legislature make some good proposals every year, Miller believes the problem lies in having the programs that serve people with disabilities spread across a number of state agencies.

"Housing, transportation, health care; independent-living funding falls within education," she explained. "So, we're spread so thin, we don't really have a set commitment of funds for disability issues."

She added that the likelihood of successful state funding for people with disabilities would be increased if a funding target was set early in the process.

While there are legislative committees on some specific needs within the disability community, Miller noted that right now, only the Assembly has a committee to advocate for people with disabilities more broadly.

"There's no counterpart in the Senate, and we really have no advocate within the governor's office," she said. "So, what we're asking for is that there be a commitment for a budget subcommittee on disability issues."

She said the governor also needs to propose additional funding in his executive budget, to ensure that disability funding is included in the final budget.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018