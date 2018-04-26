 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2018 


President Trump’s lawyer due in court today. Also on our rundown: HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposes raising the rent on low-income families; plus we will look at efforts to address addiction in Ohio: what’s working, and what’s not.

Daily Newscasts

NC Students Not Waiting on Adults for Action on Gun Violence

Students walked out of Millbook High School on March 14, but several teens at the school have decided action can't end with their walkout. (Riley Yates)
April 26, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina students are moving beyond marches and walkouts in their efforts to end gun violence and call for sensible gun laws.

High schoolers from Millbrook High School in Raleigh will host a town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss school policy changes to ensure safety. Riley Yates is a junior at Millbrook and one of the organizers of the event. She said her generation isn't waiting for the grown-ups to take action.

"It seems like the other generations couldn't really make a loud enough noise to get themselves heard,” Yates said. “But I think a lot of young people just decided since it's happening so often, we just felt like this was enough. "

Yates said she will be 18 in time for this November's midterm election and plans to exercise her right to vote.

National organizations Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Moms Demand Action have helped high school and college students launch a new national initiative, Students Demand Action. Opponents of stricter gun laws say they interfere with gun owners' rights to carry firearms and protect their families.

Yates said in addition to her generation being fed up with inaction, they have the tools and savvy to use social media platforms to publicize their efforts.

"We just have a handle, because we use social media so often in our everyday life, that it was easier for us to know, like, what little tricks to use and how to make sure people see what we're posting,” she said.

North Carolina students have created a petition on change.org to call on North Carolina lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws. A poll released earlier this month from POLITICO/Morning Consult shows that 66 percent of voters support stricter gun control laws.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
