 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2018 


A historic summit between North and South Korea. Also on the Friday rundown: teachers continue their fight for funding; the EPA chief grilled on Capitol Hill; and remembering those who’ve lost their lives on the job.

Daily Newscasts

Workers' Memorial Day: Group Calls for Justice After Farmworker Death

Farmworkers in Sumas, Wash. protested after their fellow laborer died while working during wildfires last year. (Edgar Franks/Community to Community Development)
Farmworkers in Sumas, Wash. protested after their fellow laborer died while working during wildfires last year. (Edgar Franks/Community to Community Development)
April 27, 2018

SUMAS, Wash. – Saturday is Workers' Memorial Day, a commemoration of people who've lost their lives on the job. In Washington state, the farm community is remembering Ernesto Silva Ibarra, a 28-year-old farmworker who became ill last summer while picking berries during wildfires and later died.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries fined Sarbanand Farms, where Ibarra worked, for two infractions after the incident – not providing timely meals and rest breaks to workers. However, Edgar Franks, civic engagement coordinator with the group Community to Community Development, thinks the investigation should be reopened – for Ibarra and other farmworkers.

"They're in a precarious position and put in a position where they can't defend themselves, and if they do defend themselves, they get threatened,” says Franks. “So, this is why we're asking for L&I to reopen the case. We want justice for Ernesto and the hundreds of other farmworkers that were sick."

He says other workers also became ill during wildfires last year. Sarbanand was scheduled to dispute the fines in court this week, but the case has been delayed until May 23rd. L&I fined the company nearly $150,000, but the agency did not find Sarbanand responsible for Ibarra's death.

After Ibarra's death, about 70 workers at Sarbanand went on strike and were fired. Like Ibarra, the laborers were in the country on guest worker or H2A visas.

Franks sees that visa program as exploiting workers, affording them few rights and no ability to unionize. He says it's compounded by the inherent danger in agricultural work.

"When people come to work, they expect to go back and be with their families,” says Franks. “So, that's why we still fight for justice for Ernesto Silva and the many other farmworkers."

Farm work was the second-most deadly occupation in the country in 2016, the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018