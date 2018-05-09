 
Eric Schneiderman is out as New York's Attorney General. Also on the rundown: redistricting a key issue on Primary Election Day; and consumer advocates warn against repeal of auto-loan discrimination.

Experts: Trust Your Gut When Traveling Alone

Stay safe while traveling by being aware of your surroundings. (fbi.gov)
May 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS – The weather has gotten warmer and many people are going on vacation, short road trips to nearby cities, or to visit state or national parks and wilderness areas.

Safety experts have some advice, especially when going off on your own – be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Steve Kardian is a former law enforcement officer who specializes in crime prevention and risk reduction for women's safety. He says people often become targets of thieves while on vacation, especially in other countries.

Kardian says it's important to trust your intuition and pay attention to your surroundings anytime you're alone.

"Just look around,” he states. “You're looking for an anomaly, something that's out of place, something that doesn't fit, maybe somebody that's watching you.

“Look for anything that's out of the ordinary because, if we employ situation awareness, our subconscious does its job."

Kardian says most women who have been a victim had felt something was off about their situation beforehand but didn't know if or how to react.

He says it takes only seven seconds for criminals to pick you as a target, and they tend to look for someone who's distracted and not paying attention to his or her surroundings.

"You don't get to choose the day,” he states. “The day chooses you for something bad to happen. Put it in your back pocket and call upon it when you need it."

If you are traveling alone, safety experts say avoid wearing flashy jewelry, especially anything on a chain around your neck, don't carry large amounts of cash, and make copies of your passport, airplane ticket, driver's license and credit cards that you take with you.

Keep one copy at home, carry a second copy with you, and always let someone else know where you're going.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IN

 
