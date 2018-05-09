 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 9, 2018 


President Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Iran deal. Also on the rundown: Facing huge deficit, Trump cuts CHIP funding; and tariffs on newsprint could mean fewer journalists and newspapers.

Daily Newscasts

Demand Exceeds Availability for Safe School Route Infrastructure Funds

Funding in the Safe Routes to School proposal would affect nearly 100 schools and 24,000 students. (Pawpaw67/Flicker)
Funding in the Safe Routes to School proposal would affect nearly 100 schools and 24,000 students. (Pawpaw67/Flicker)
May 9, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wednesday is National Bike and Walk to School Day, but many Minnesota school children won't be participating because of safety issues.

In 2015, about 12,000 children were injured and almost 200 killed while walking or biking, so children’s safety advocates say it's no wonder that fewer than 15 percent of children walk or bike to school.

Federal and state money exists for communities that want to improve infrastructure, making it safer for children to walk or bike, but Dorian Grilley, executive director of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, says demand far exceeds what's available.

"In 2017, the Department of Transportation received 128 applications totaling about $23 million, but only had $8 million of state and federal money to give away," he relates.

That means only 54 of the 128 applications for infrastructure improvements were approved.

So, advocates are pushing for Senate File 3493, the so-called "Safe Routes to School" bill. It would allocate $6 million for infrastructure improvements such as new crosswalks, curb extensions, traffic-calming devices and lighted walkways.

Grilley says those improvements will benefit not just students but the entire community.

"The whole idea of the program is to make bicycling and walking a safe and more convenient choice for everyone in the community because schools are not just destinations in morning and mid-afternoon," he states.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates allotting $6 million would ultimately create safer routes to school for 24,000 students.

The proposal has been held over and may be included in the Senate's bonding bill. The House's version of the bonding bill does not currently include Safe Routes to School funding.

Elizabeth Braun, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018