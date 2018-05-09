Stroke Month: ND Getting Better at Saving Victims of Stroke

Five-year-old Cruz Krause survived a rare and deadly form of stroke due to a quick response from the medical system. (Callie Krause)

BISMARCK, N.D. – Public health advocates are gathering at the North Dakota capitol Wednesday to mark American Stroke Month.



The Peace Garden State has been working on better and faster emergency response times for stroke victims.



Last year, the state received more than $5.5 million for the American Heart Association's three-year initiative Mission: Lifeline Stroke, to enhance the system of care for stroke victims.



The state Department of Health on Wednesday will provide an update on the project to state lawmakers.



Janna Pietrzak, director of the North Dakota Mission: Lifeline Stroke project, says it's streamlining care, from public response to the ambulance and hospital.



"The goal of Mission: Lifeline is to reduce death and disability in especially, you know, rural areas where there's not as many resources for individuals who would experience symptoms and have a stroke," she explains.



Pietrzak says Mission: Lifeline Stroke began caring for patients who had a heart attack, another time sensitive affliction. In the United States, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds.



Pietrzak says some preventive measures include exercise, eating a healthy diet and not smoking.



Callie Krause says her son is alive today because of the quick response from North Dakota's health care system. In April, Krause's 5-year-old son Cruz experienced a rare stroke.



The Krauses live in Carrington, a two-and-a-half hour drive from Fargo. Krause says as soon as the doctors identified Cruz had recently had a stroke, they airlifted him to Fargo, where an ambulance met him on the ground to take him to Sanford Medical Center.



"We got to Sanford, they answered questions, they got him into MRI,” she relates. “I mean I really think it was not even 30 minutes before he was in the MRI and we were already heading to surgery.



“It happened very quickly. And so without that quick response from Carrington, from the AirMed to Sanford, we wouldn't have my son anymore."



Cruz experienced what is known as a basilar stroke, a very deadly type of stroke that only 10 percent of victims survive.



Doctors believe the technique used to remove a blood clot in Cruz's brain was the first time in the world this technique has been used on a child.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND