 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 11, 2018 


A Trump official mocks Senator John McCain following his opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel. Also on the rundown: New Mexico and South Carolina slated to develop the next generation of nuclear weapons; plus moms in Nevada say all they want for Mother’s Day is a cleaner environment.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Liberal MN’s Economy Outpaces Conservative WI’s

A new report says Minnesota's economic policies have resulted in growth that has outpaced neighboring Wisconsin's in most areas. (Cuksis/Flickr)
A new report says Minnesota's economic policies have resulted in growth that has outpaced neighboring Wisconsin's in most areas. (Cuksis/Flickr)
May 11, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota and Wisconsin have a lot in common in terms of geography, size and culture. But over the past seven years, they've taken drastically different political paths. A new report by the pro-labor Economic Policy Institute says Minnesota's economic growth has far outpaced Wisconsin's.

Report author and EPI senior economic analyst David Cooper says the two states were fairly similar in politics and economics, until the last recession. Since then, Minnesota's state government has raised taxes on the wealthy to finance investments, raised the minimum wage and accepted the Medicaid expansion.

Cooper describes Wisconsin's more conservative approach as, “Cutting taxes, weakening labor standards, not accepting the Medicaid expansion, rejecting federal funding for public investment."

Cooper says it's possible to look at other states that have adopted similar conservative policies and have experienced similar weak growth, but there aren't other comparisons like Wisconsin and Minnesota in which historically, the two had been so similar.

The report indicates jobs in Minnesota rose 11 percent, but only 7 percent in Wisconsin. Minnesota's wages rose across the board, while in Wisconsin, they dropped almost 1 percent.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate is just under 3 percent – lower than Minnesota's 3.3 percent. But Cooper says that figure doesn't tell the whole story.

"Because the unemployment rate only describes the share of the workforce that's actively looking for a job and can't find one," says Cooper, adding that labor force participation overall is lower in Wisconsin.

He says the reason for this research is that both states' governors have now had two terms to enact their slate of very different policies. He believes it will be interesting to see whether the results affect the upcoming elections.

Elizabeth Braun, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018