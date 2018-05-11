 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 11, 2018 


A Trump official mocks Senator John McCain following his opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel. Also on the rundown: New Mexico and South Carolina slated to develop the next generation of nuclear weapons; plus moms in Nevada say all they want for Mother’s Day is a cleaner environment.

Daily Newscasts

Volkswagen Settlement to Clean PA Air

Some of Pennsylvania's share of the Volkswagen settlement money will help build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. (Joenomias/Pixabay)
Some of Pennsylvania's share of the Volkswagen settlement money will help build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. (Joenomias/Pixabay)
May 11, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvanians could be breathing a little easier after the state puts its share of the multi-billion-dollar settlement with Volkswagen to use. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that $118 million will be used to help clean up the air in the Keystone State.

Volkswagen had rigged computers in diesel-fueled cars to turn on emission controls during testing, but scale them back during normal driving. The state will use some of the settlement money to fund replacements and upgrades of diesel engines in everything from school buses to tugboats.

And Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel with the Clean Air Council, says the money will also help fund critical infrastructure for electric cars and trucks.

"That's what car owners and truck owners want to do,” says Minott. “We know that's the right thing for the environment. And I hope that the words of the governor translate into really promoting electric vehicles."

The money will fund eight grant and rebate programs over the next five years with a goal of reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines by almost 28,000 tons.

Minott says it would be a significant improvement in air quality.

"Diesel in general is serious, especially in congested areas like Philadelphia and Allegheny County, and so it's great that the primary focus is going to be on reducing diesel emissions,” says Minott.

He adds the real challenge is to move away from using fossil fuels entirely, as quickly as possible.

Right now, the range of an electric vehicle is limited by the availability of charging stations. Minott points out that with enough quick-charging stations, electric vehicles could travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh.

"So a lot of that money has to go into building the infrastructure across the state, with the primary focus initially in large urban areas,” says Minott.

The governor says up to $39 million will be available for grants and rebates in the first year of the program.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018