 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 21, 2018 


Giuliani now says the Mueller probe into whether President Trump obstructed the Russian collusion inquiry will end by September. Also on the rundown: Healthcare providers gear up as Trump's new "Gag Rule" targets Planned Parenthood; and some perspective on the administration’s push for Arctic oil.

Daily Newscasts

Illinois Children Could Be Helped by Medical Marijuana at Schools

Under "Ashley's Law," parents, guardians and caregivers would be allowed to administer medical cannabis at school, but school personnel would not be required to. (Twenty20/Kate Bilyeu)
Under "Ashley's Law," parents, guardians and caregivers would be allowed to administer medical cannabis at school, but school personnel would not be required to. (Twenty20/Kate Bilyeu)
May 21, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill that would allow children to receive medical marijuana in schools is awaiting Gov. Bruce Rauner's signature.

Supporters are quick to snuff claims that the bill would lead to kids smoking pot in schools. The bill dubbed "Ashley's Law" is named after Ashley Surin, an 11-year-old girl who wasn't allowed to take medical cannabis for her seizures at her school in Schaumburg.

Dan Linn, executive director of the Illinois chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said the bill passed last week by the General Assembly will help a growing number of families who've found cannabis to be a viable treatment.

"This is not legalizing kids to be smoking pot in schools,” Linn explained. “For one thing, the Illinois Medical Cannabis pilot program only allows minors to consume non-smokable products: so, edibles, oils, topicals. "

While championed by Democrats, Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the isle are supporting the measure as it now heads to the governor's desk.

Linn said the bill is a common-sense approach to helping kids who may experience a medical emergency while on school grounds or on a school bus.

"The ability to prevent a seizure from happening even in cases of that child being in school, you know, I think that's something that's in the best interest of the child's health as well as the other children who may be in the proximity of that individual,” he said.

Illinois is one of 29 states that allows medical marijuana for treating patients with qualifying conditions.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018