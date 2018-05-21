'Notorious RBG' Has Ties to NC

In "RBG," the Justice's faithful workout routine is featured, showing her ability as an 85-year-old to "plank" and do pushups. ("RBG" movie)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This weekend, thousands flocked to a documentary profiling the country's second female Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While final box office numbers for its first weekend in nationwide release aren't yet in, "RBG" made more than $2 million in two weeks of limited release.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recognized as the lawyer who established the standard for gender discrimination eventually accepted by the Supreme Court. She's now lovingly referred to as the "Notorious RBG" across the globe.



Law professor Shannon Gilreath at Wake Forest University explained her connection to North Carolina.



"Suzanne Reynolds, our dean, and Justice Ginsburg are actually close friends,” Gilreath said. “And Justice Ginsburg, on account of that friendship, I think, is a very good friend of the law school as well, and has visited campus and lectured on campus and, in fact, taught in our summer program."



Ginsburg was one of nine women in her class at Harvard University. Her granddaughter recently graduated from Harvard Law School, in the first class in which women made up exactly half of the graduating class - versus being in the minority historically.



After winning five of the six cases she argued before the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was named a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by President Jimmy Carter. In 1993 she was nominated to the country's highest court by President Bill Clinton, and her approval by the Senate was almost unanimous.



Gilreath has observed her several times on the bench.



"She is a firecracker, I think, from the bench. I've been in the Supreme Court many times, and she's very active from the bench,” he said. “She's also very clever and sometimes barb-witted, I guess you'd say, from the bench. In person, she's perfectly charming."



Ginsburg issued an opinion in 2015 on the issue of gerrymandering in a case from Arizona, King v. Burwell. Legal scholars say her writing on the case played a large role in a federal district court striking down North Carolina's Congressional map earlier this year.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC