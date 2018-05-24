 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 23, 2018 


The Mueller probe lands another cooperating witness. Also on the rundown: The GAO gives a green light for CHIP cuts; and hurricane experts say – don’t let down guard down.

Daily Newscasts

In the Market for an Electric Car? Time Running Out on Wash. Tax Break

The Washington state Legislature set a cap of 7,500 cars in an incentive program that provides tax breaks to electric-vehicle purchasers. (desteniev/Twenty20)
The Washington state Legislature set a cap of 7,500 cars in an incentive program that provides tax breaks to electric-vehicle purchasers. (desteniev/Twenty20)
May 23, 2018

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washingtonians in the market for an electric car are running out of time to capitalize on a tax-break incentive for those vehicles.

The state's program exempts local and state taxes on the first $32,000 of a new electric-vehicle purchase and will end on May 31. In March, the Evergreen State reached its legislative cap for the exemption of 7,500 car sales, more than a year before the program was to sunset in June 2019.

During this year's legislative session, organizations such as the Association of Washington Business backed an extension of the program. Mike Ennis, the AWB's government affairs director, said supporters pointed out in public testimonies that ending the incentive in other states has hurt electric sales.

"They did see significant reduction on the purchase of electric vehicles," he said. "It's hard to point to the incentive program as being the only reason for the dip, but I think it's definitely part of it."

The exemption is in place for any alternative-fuel vehicle with a base-model retail price of $42,500 or less that can be delivered before June 1. A price cap was included on the tax break to prevent people from getting a discount on luxury cars.

Although it failed this year, Ennis said he believes lawmakers will discuss a tax-break program for alternative-fuel cars again in next year's legislative session. He said the AWB wants the state to reduce carbon emissions to fight climate change and supports incentivizing behavior to achieve this goal.

"When you're talking about reducing emissions in the transportation sector," he said, "we prefer the carrot approach or the incentive approach, rather than a mandate or a stick."

The AWB opposes programs such as carbon taxes. An initiative to charge a fee on carbon pollution currently is gaining signatures to appear on the November ballot. The fee would start at $15 per ton in 2020. It's received the backing of environmental groups, tribes and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018