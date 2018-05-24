 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 24, 2018 


Jared Kushner is finally granted his security clearance. Also on our nationwide rundown: A new lawsuit seeks the release of a gay man from ICE detention in Pennsylvania; and protecting an Arizona water source for millions near Phoenix.

Daily Newscasts

Lawsuit Seeks Release of Gay Man From ICE Detention

In 2017, 64 percent of "at large" undocumented immigrants arrested by the ICE field office in Philadelphia had no criminal convictions. (USDHS)
In 2017, 64 percent of "at large" undocumented immigrants arrested by the ICE field office in Philadelphia had no criminal convictions. (USDHS)
May 24, 2018

PHILADELPHIA – A habeas petition has been filed in federal district court seeking the release of a gay Mexican immigrant being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in York Prison.

In January Jose Nuñez Martinez and his husband, a U.S. citizen, were attending what they thought was a routine marriage interview at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Philadelphia. According to Miguel Andrade, an organizer with Juntos – an immigrants' rights organization – ICE agents burst in and arrested Nuñez Martinez, and he has been held in detention ever since despite being cleared by USCIS.

"They approved their marriage petition,” says Andrade. “They also believe he has a credible asylum petition because of his sexuality. He fears retaliation for going back home. There is no valid reason for him to still be in detention."

He says ICE claims Nuñez Martinez is a flight risk and poses a threat to society. The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Pennsylvania, says his detention is unlawful and seeks his release.

The Trump administration claims that its deportation program is taking dangerous criminals out of the country. But Andrade says recent ICE raids in Philadelphia netted about 50 people, some with past minor offenses such as traffic tickets and some with ongoing criminal cases.

"So right now Immigration is actually interfering with the right to due process of all of these individuals and violating people's constitutional rights left and right,” says Andrade.

He says although undocumented, Nuñez Martinez had lived a peaceful and productive life in this country for almost 17 years.

Andrade adds that, along with the lawsuit, advocates are hoping to rally public support for the call for Nuñez Martinez to be released from detention.

"We're hoping that he'll be able to be free sometime soon and continue his immigration case on the outside alongside his husband,” says Andrade.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018