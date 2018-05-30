Celebrate, Float, Clean Eleven Point National Scenic River

The Eleven Point River meanders through the picturesque Ozarks of southern Missouri. It's one of the eight initial components of the National Wild and Scenic River System, which was established in 1968. (Jennifer Conner)

ALTON, Mo. – Memorial Day weekend is always a big splash into floating season in the Ozarks, but environmental groups, local businesses and the U.S. Forest Service are hoping to draw an even bigger crowd in July to help keep the Eleven Point River pristine.



In celebration of this year's 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, six sections of the picturesque, 44-mile-long section of the Eleven Point River in Southern Missouri will be cleaned up by volunteers.



Wendy Jones, co-owner of Eleven Point and Hufstedler's canoe rentals, says people should come out on Saturday July 14 for a chance to float and experience why the Eleven Point is protected as a National Wild and Scenic River.



"And then, of course, the short hike down to Greer (Spring), they are just enchanting,” she ponts out. “I don't know how to tell you. They're very – there is nothing like it. I've been to a lot of springs, and there is none like this."



Volunteers will be manning Greer Crossing Recreation Area to get people signed up from 8 a.m. until floating and cleanup begins at 9 a.m.



The event will include food, live music, free camping and discounts on canoe rentals.



So far, 208 rivers in 40 states have been accepted into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers program since the act became law in 1968.



The aim is to preserve "certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values in a free flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations."



For Barry Richards, who owns Richard's Canoe Rental, maintaining the serenity of Eleven Point is the best part of the experience.



"Well, for one thing, you don't have all the houses and everything up and down it,” he states. “It's just floating through the wilderness, floating through all the Mark Twain National Forest, and got places where you can camp down there, designated primitive camping."



The Missouri Sierra Club teamed up with Missouri Stream Team to help organize the cleanup. Organizers are encouraging participants to remember to bring hats, sunscreen and reusable containers of water to stay hydrated during the float.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MO