 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2018 


Primary results seen as a boost to environmental justice in CA. Also on the Thursday rundown: Sinclair Broadcasting to face protestors at today's shareholder meeting: and a look at hoe Medicaid expansion in Virginia is helping cardiovascular patients.

Daily Newscasts

NV Food Banks Desperate for Summer Volunteers

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada received more than 100,000 pounds of donated food through the recent nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive, but all of that must be sorted by volunteers before it expires. (F Delventhal/Flickr)
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada received more than 100,000 pounds of donated food through the recent nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive, but all of that must be sorted by volunteers before it expires. (F Delventhal/Flickr)
June 7, 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Food banks typically see a big spike in volunteers around Thanksgiving and Christmas. But during the summer, those same charitable organizations often find themselves short-staffed.

Some food banks in Nevada are now desperate for volunteers. When school is out for the summer, many families that rely on school lunch programs to help feed their kids turn instead to food pantries.

Jocelyn Lantrip is director of marketing and communications with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

"We see longer lines, and we're very busy in the summer with families trying to make up that difference in their budget,” Lantrip explained.

But, she said, as demand for food is high during the summer, volunteer turnout tends to be low, as people go out to enjoy warm weather and take vacations. Lantrip added that a successful Stamp Out Hunger food drive through the National Association of Letter Carriers in May brought thousands of pounds of donated food to food banks across the country. But now the organizations need workers to sort and distribute it.

If food doesn't get sorted before its expiration date, it has to be thrown away. So Lantrip said the sooner people come out to volunteer, the more hungry people they'll be able to feed.

"Volunteers coming to a food bank have a direct impact on families getting food on their table,” she said. “And that's what we really want people to know, is we need their help desperately, and when they come in, they are truly making that difference."

Volunteer orientation tends to be quick, Lantrip said, and just a few hours of work can provide a lot of relief.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018