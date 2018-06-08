 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2018 


The DOJ seizes the phone and email records of a New York Times reporter. Also on the Friday rundown: a delegation from Tennessee meets with national lawmakers on ICE raids; a report on how to deal with unwanted firearms; and Saturday marks National Get Outdoors Day.

Daily Newscasts

MT Group Ridding Country of Unwanted Firearms

An organization in Helena, Mont., is trying to reduce the 300 million guns in the United States. (National Center for Unwanted Firearms)
An organization in Helena, Mont., is trying to reduce the 300 million guns in the United States. (National Center for Unwanted Firearms)
June 8, 2018

HELENA, Mont. – There's a gun for almost every American in the country. What happens to the guns nobody wants?

The National Center for Unwanted Firearms, a nonprofit headquartered in Helena, is attempting to answer that question and make a dent in the large number of guns in the United States. Bruce Seiler, president of the center and a former Secret Service employee, says his organization has options for these guns.

First, they encourage people who are selling them to do so through a federally licensed dealer. If they don't want to sell, Seiler assesses them for historical value, considers if they could be repurposed for law enforcement, or destroys them.

He says with 300 million guns in the country, we need to start getting rid of some.

"My vision is to provide a junkyard in America for firearms,” says Seiler. “There's a lot of junk out there. We don't need to save every tennis racquet or old ski or old gun."

Seiler is concerned with the number of gun sales performed without background checks, estimated at about one out of every five sales. He says the center wants to prevent guns from ending up at yard sales or in newspaper ads.

Montana also is one of 12 states where police aren't allowed to destroy guns. Seiler says that's led to police departments bulging with unused firearms.

Many of the clients coming to the center have inherited guns they don't want. Seiler says they aren't hunters and don't have a use for them.

"They were their grandfather's old shotgun, and in some cases I've actually, if it's made before 1898, taken the firing mechanisms out and made a wall hanger for them," says Seiler.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives doesn't consider guns made before 1898 to be firearms, so they don't need to be sold through a federally licensed dealer.

Seiler feels like there's been a change culturally around guns, especially in movies and other forms of media, in recent decades that's led to an uptick in gun violence. He notes he made a living working with firearms, and so this isn't an anti-gun crusade.

"We're trying to keep them out of the wrong hands," says Seiler. “We are anti-gun violence and anti-gun crime."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018