 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 12, 2018 


It’s a handshake that is making worldwide headlines – Trump and Kim meet face to face. Also on the Tuesday rundown: labor updates on airport workers and teachers; and in California a hearing to ban prosecution of children under 12.

Daily Newscasts

After Teacher Strike, AZ Educators Take Demands to Ballot

Arizona is just one of several states where teachers have walked out this spring, taking inspiration from a successful teacher strike in West Virginia. (Katherine Davis-Young/PNS)
Arizona is just one of several states where teachers have walked out this spring, taking inspiration from a successful teacher strike in West Virginia. (Katherine Davis-Young/PNS)
June 12, 2018

PHOENIX – Educators and community members who led the Red-for-Ed walkouts in Arizona this spring now are hoping to take their fight to November ballots.

The Invest-in-Ed campaign proposes to boost funding for Arizona schools through an increased state income tax on the wealthiest Arizonans. It would apply to couples earning more than $500,000 per year, or single-person households earning more than $250,000. To get their proposal onto Arizona ballots next fall, the group needs more than 150,000 signatures by July 5.

John Buckley is chair of the Invest-in-Ed campaign and a longtime high school teacher in Mesa.

"We've seen a governor and a legislative body who have decided they can only do half-measures, so we're going to take the reins and we're going to do it ourselves," he says.

More than 50,000 Arizona teachers and supporters marched to the state Capitol in a five-day walkout in April and early May. They called for legislators to raise pay for teachers and school staff, and increase classroom spending.

In the end, Gov. Doug Ducey and state lawmakers offered teachers a 19-percent raise over three years, but the state budget did not address teachers' concerns about restoring school funding to 2008 levels.

Invest-in-Ed organizers want the ballot measure to cover some of the demands that were not met after the walkout. They expect their proposed tax could raise $690 million to be put toward teacher salaries, maintenance and operating costs. Buckley says that could make an important impact.

"There's large changes that we have to make to make sure that we can fund education in this state, and this is one piece of funding education," he adds.

Organizers say they're optimistic their measure would have support. A recent survey by research group FM3 showed 70 percent of surveyed Arizona voters say there is "great need" for additional public school funding, and around 65 percent indicated they may vote yes on a measure that raised taxes on high earners to make it happen.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018