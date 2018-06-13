 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 12, 2018 


It’s a handshake that is making worldwide headlines – Trump and Kim meet face to face. Also on the Tuesday rundown: labor updates on airport workers and teachers; and in California a hearing to ban prosecution of children under 12.

Daily Newscasts

Study: The Health Effects of Overnight Shift Work

About one in five workers worldwide works a night shift, and a new study sheds more light on what that can mean for their health. (Pixabay)
About one in five workers worldwide works a night shift, and a new study sheds more light on what that can mean for their health. (Pixabay)
June 12, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new study confirms it doesn't take long for altered sleep patterns to affect a person's health. While people who work night shifts make up about 20 percent of the global workforce, a University of Colorado study asked a group of men to live like they worked the night shift for just a few days.

Lead study author Christopher Depner says pulling an all-nighter even once can disrupt more than 100 critical proteins in the blood, including those that influence blood sugar, energy metabolism and immune function.

"For the proteins related to energy expenditure, some of those proteins were changing in a way where participants were actually using less energy across the day, which could actually lead to weight gain and obesity over time," he explains.

Researchers recruited six healthy, male subjects in their 20s for the study, to spend six days in the sleep lab, where their meals, sleep, activity and light exposure were tightly controlled, and their blood was checked every four hours for protein levels.

Depner believes the findings could lead to new treatments for night-shift workers, who are at higher risk for diabetes and cancer.

He notes the study is the first to examine how protein levels in human blood vary over a 24-hour period and how sleep and meal timing impacts them.

"We simulated shift work, but it applies for sure to jet lag and, yeah, college students pulling an all-nighter for studying, or even if you just really change your sleep-wake schedule over the weekend," he adds.

Depner believes the study results also could enable doctors to someday time when people are given medications, vaccines and diagnostic tests around the circadian clock.

"As we start to identify how these proteins cycle across the day, we can identify the best time of day to administer some drugs," he notes. "And this could help us potentially reduce the dose that we need for the drugs, minimize side effects and things like that."

Other studies have confirmed that long-term night-shift work can contribute to certain cancers, heart disease and ulcers, among other health issues.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018