 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 14, 2018 


The DOJ Clinton email probe report due out today. Also on the Thursday rundown: a deportation order deemed a death sentence in Connecticut; lead contamination in school drinking water worse than expected; and the Big Sky State celebrates 25 years of LGBT Pride.

Daily Newscasts

Lawmakers Could Do More to Protect LGBTQ Kids from Bullying, Advocates Say

The Human Rights Campaign says policies that promote inclusive school atmospheres are key to protecting LGBTQ teens' well-being. (jglsongs/Flickr)
The Human Rights Campaign says policies that promote inclusive school atmospheres are key to protecting LGBTQ teens' well-being. (jglsongs/Flickr)
June 14, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey shows high rates of depression and anxiety among LGBTQ teens nationwide. Advocates say lawmakers could do more to ensure kids aren't bullied because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign surveyed 12,000 kids age 13-17 who identify as LGBTQ. Ellen Kahn, director of the Children, Youth and Families Program with the Human Rights Campaign, said more than 70 percent of teens surveyed reported feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness. And the majority had experienced verbal threats.

"These mental-health challenges are directly a result of what's happening to these kids by people around them,” Kahn said. “Being harassed, being treated poorly, being stigmatized, facing discrimination, that has a cumulative effect."

The LGBTQ community has achieved some cultural milestones in recent years, including the Supreme Court decision to protect marriage rights in 2015. But Kahn said discrimination and harassment still are common.

Earlier this month, Salt Lake City police say a mob of young men chased and yelled slurs at a group of people who had been attending the Utah Pride Festival.

Last year, Gov. Gary Herbert signed a law reversing a ban on any discussions considered promotion of homosexuality in Utah schools. But Kahn said if lawmakers want to protect students, they should enact policies that specifically address anti-LGBTQ bullying, and establish guidelines for inclusivity training for teachers and school staff.

Nineteen other states and the District of Columbia already have enacted laws to protect students from bullying based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

"That significantly decreases anti-LGBTQ bullying, it improves the experience of students who are more likely to hear positive statements about who they are,” Kahn said. “So school culture is a huge factor."

Kahn said many LGBTQ teens report being comfortable coming out to their peers. But, she said, more support from educators, policymakers and other adults could pave the way to improving students' emotional well-being.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018