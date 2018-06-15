 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2018 


AG Sessions says the Bible backs the Trump administration policy separating children from parents. Also on the Friday rundown: emails suggest political interference in feds ending a Mining-Health Study; and Iowa marks Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Daily Newscasts

Encourage Dads to get a "Tune-Up" This Father's Day

Doctors suggest even men without any serious health conditions come in for routine health checkups. (RLTheis/Twenty20)
Doctors suggest even men without any serious health conditions come in for routine health checkups. (RLTheis/Twenty20)
June 15, 2018

SEATTLE – There's a good chance Washington dads haven't been in for a routine doctor's checkup in a while. For Father's Day, medical professionals suggest dads get themselves a gift and go in for an exam, even if they don't have any pressing health issues.

Doctor Scott Itano, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Washington, says men's aversion to the doctor's office starts at an early age and persists throughout life. But he says they should consider an appointment like they do a tune-up for their car.

"You've got to treat yourself better than you do your car – you know, you take your car in for an oil change twice a year – and most men never see a doctor for three, four, five years,” says Itano. “So, at least getting your foot in the door is the most important thing."

Itano says preventive care is a great way to stay out of the doctor's office in the long run. Preventive care usually entails counseling on weight, exercise and diet. It's also a time when men can discuss more sensitive topics, such as substance use and abuse, mental health, and sexual health.

Itano says there are lot of components that keep men away, including fear of being vulnerable or having personal problems exposed. He says ideas about what is masculine could also play a role in this. One way to combat these anxieties is to find right doctor.

"Sometimes men just have hard time opening up and trusting, and developing a relationship with their doctor and so, that's where I think finding a doctor who connects with you and who you trust is really important to find,” says Itano.

He adds having a primary care physician also helps when a serious condition does come up, because that doctor already has the inside scoop on a person's health.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018