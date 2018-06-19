 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 19, 2018 


Four First Ladies take issue with separating kids from families at the border. Also on the rundown: Nebraska struggles to deliver summer meals and there are thriving rural counties in the USA.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates Hold Teach-ins on Resisting Iowa's New Immigration Law

Immigrants, most of them from Mexico, make up 5 percent of Iowa's population. (portside.org)
Immigrants, most of them from Mexico, make up 5 percent of Iowa's population. (portside.org)
June 18, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa's Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) will host three meetings this week to inform residents how to counter the state's new anti-sanctuary law that takes effect July 1.

Under the law, a city or county government would lose state funding if it failed to enforce federal immigration laws.

This week's meetings come days after a new report showed nearly 45 children a day were separated from their parents while trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.

CCI community organizer Madeline Cano says the meetings will discuss best practices to protect and organize families and limit actions by ICE agents.

"Keeping families together 100 percent needs to happen,” she stresses. “It should not have had to take putting children in cages for us to acknowledge that this is a problem and to do something about it."

Iowa doesn't have any designated sanctuary cities, but Iowa lawmakers in passing the bill said lenient public safety policies in Iowa City and Johnson County made the law necessary.

Critics say it will lead to racial profiling.

CCI will host meetings this week in Iowa City, Des Moines and Marshalltown. Dates and locations can be found at iowacci.org.

Cano says instead of arresting immigrants, Iowa should be embracing them to fill its large worker shortage.

She notes that as Iowans continue to move from rural to urban areas, many immigrants have filled the lowest-paid jobs at the state’s pork, egg and turkey plants, and contribute to Iowa's economy.

"What we're seeing in places like Storm Lake and West Liberty is that these communities are now thriving,” she points out. “Generations have been there and now there is harmony, which has taken a long time to get there, but I think both of those communities are models for what rural Iowa could be."

Cano maintains it's important to establish community response teams ahead of the law taking effect July 1 to prevent what happened in Mount Pleasant in May, when ICE raided Midwest Precast Concrete and arrested 32 workers on administrative immigration violations.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018