MI Muslims Rally Against Supreme Court Travel Ban Decision

Opponents of the U.S. Supreme Court travel ban decision call on Congress to step in at a rally in Detroit on Tuesday evening. (Michigan Muslim Community Council)

DETROIT – Hundreds of people jammed Campus Martius Park in Detroit on Tuesday evening, to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban.



The president has insisted such actions are necessary to protect our borders and fight terrorism.



But Sumaiya Ahmed Sheiah, executive director of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, said the ruling makes a mockery of freedom of religion. She called on people to make their voices heard at the polls in November.



"As a community, we must have our voices be heard, and the only way to do that is to make sure that we are registered to vote, and that we vote," Sheiah said. "That is our right and we must do that."



President Trump initially called for a six-month ban on all Muslims entering the country, but his executive order was struck down in the lower courts.



However, a slim majority on the nation's highest court approved the ban's third iteration. It restricts travel and emigration by people from five Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia – plus Venezuela and North Korea.



Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations' Michigan chapter, calls the travel ban cruel for keeping families apart – much like Trump's recently rescinded policy of separating immigrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.



"The Muslim ban is not something that is isolated," Walid warned. "It is a part of a xenophobic, racist agenda by Mr. Donald Trump that has really appealed to white nationalists."



In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts argued that Trump's stated animus toward Muslims does not affect his power to determine immigration policy.



In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor compared the ruling to a 1944 court decision, Korematsu v. United States, which blessed the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II – and was finally overturned with Tuesday's ruling.



Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI