 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2018 


A GOP Senator draws a line on Roe v. Wade. Also on our Monday rundown: State Attorneys General want Congress to slam the door on predatory lending; and some safety tips for firecrackers and the 4th of July.

Daily Newscasts

Gov. Justice: Voters “Should Have a Say” on WV Supreme Court Replacement

The West Virginia State Capitol will likely soon see an impeachment trial, something that hasn't happened in nearly 30 years. (Dan Heyman)
The West Virginia State Capitol will likely soon see an impeachment trial, something that hasn't happened in nearly 30 years. (Dan Heyman)
July 2, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says it would be much better for any replacement named to the West Virginia Supreme Court to face voters this fall.

State lawmakers have started the process to remove sitting Justice Allen Loughry, who faces numerous federal charges. If impeachment happens and the governor names a replacement before August 15, the replacement judge would have to be elected to keep the seat.

Justice said he thinks that would be better than naming someone to finish Loughry's term — as would happen after August 15.

"It's always better to have an election — I mean, there's no question about that,” the governor said. “If need be, you know, I will appoint, but it's always better to hear the people's voice. When that process comes, I will move as expediently as I possibly can."

Some Democratic lawmakers charge that Republican leadership is moving slowly to save a replacement from facing voters. GOP lawmakers say the slow speed of the process is due to its unusual and even historic nature.

Gov. Justice, also a Republican, pointed out that Loughry has not resigned. Instead, Loughry maintains his innocence and looks likely to fight the charges as long as he can.

The state Senate would act as the court in an impeachment proceeding. In the meantime, Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael pointed out that the Legislature is starting the very serious process - and for the first time in nearly 30 years. He said he thinks it's wrong to accuse them of intentionally slowing it down.

"I think it's inaccurate, and I think it's unfair to portray that in that light,” Carmichael said. “The effort, completely, is to ensure that the process is followed correctly. Both the accused and those who wish to proceed with impeachment have full opportunity to present the facts."

Loughry faces 22 charges, including lying to the FBI and witness tampering to cover up alleged misuse of state property. Republican House Speaker Tim Armstead, an attorney, has said he would like to serve on the state Supreme Court.

The case against Justice Loughry can be followed on the West Virginia Legislature's website, WVlegislature.gov.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018