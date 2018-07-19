 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 19, 2018 


Efforts continue to quell the backlash over President Donald Trump’s changing statements on the Russia summit. Also on the Thursday rundown: protestors are out for Mike Pence’s visit to Missouri; and nobody wants to go, but one option is green burials.

Daily Newscasts

Opponents: Repealing Sanctuary Status Opens Ore. to 'More Racial Profiling'

Oregon's sanctuary laws were passed more than 30 years ago. (maginnis/Twenty20)
Oregon's sanctuary laws were passed more than 30 years ago. (maginnis/Twenty20)
July 19, 2018

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's status as a sanctuary for immigrants will go before voters this November. If the laws are repealed, local and state law-enforcement agencies could work more closely with the federal government on enforcing immigration law.

Andrea Williams is executive director of the immigrant rights group Causa and chair of the recently formed Oregonians United Against Profiling, which is opposing the measure. She said these laws were passed more than three decades ago because of cases where people were perceived to be undocumented.

Her new group has the backing of businesses such as Nike and Columbia Sportswear.

"It's a broad coalition of business, labor, faith, civil rights groups and law-enforcement leaders who are coming together because we believe getting rid of this law opens the door to serious civil rights violations and potentially more racial profiling of Oregonians,” Williams said.

Oregonians for Immigration Reform, the main backer of this measure, says it will better protect Oregonians from people in the country illegally.

Williams notes the current laws don't prevent local enforcement from working with federal immigration officials when someone commits a crime. But, she said, ending Oregon's sanctuary status could turn local law enforcement into another arm of Trump's deportation force.

"Immigrants, including those who may be undocumented, shouldn't have to live in fear that doing basic things like going to school or work or reporting a crime to the police could result in harassment or their families being torn apart" she said.

Williams added that immigrants in Oregon are part of a long tradition of people coming to this country in search of a better life.

"It's really critical that Oregon remains a state where we are a beacon of hope and freedom for people from all over the world,” she said. “And protecting this law is a really critical part of that."

Three Republican state representatives sponsored the measure in its signature-gathering phase.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018