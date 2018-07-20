 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2018.  


Trump now wants Putin to visit the White House this fall; Also on the Friday rundown: health insurance rates to rise by almost 9 percent in California; and as the climate crises reaches “Zero Hour” young people take a stand.

Daily Newscasts

Three Connecticut Towns Get Grants to Improve Livability

Milford will be getting new park benches and game-top tables on its walking path, with funds from an AARP grant. (Wikimedia Commons)
July 20, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. – The towns of Hebron, Milford and Stafford have just received grants from the 2018 AARP Challenge to beautify their public spaces and make their areas more livable.

Nationwide, 127 communities will divvy up $1.3 million in grant money. The program, in its second year, received more than 1,600 applications.

Nora Duncan, state director for AARP Connecticut, says the idea is to make public spaces more inviting, and encourage people to engage – whether they're eight years old or 80.

"We're really excited to see these multi-generational projects that will really create vibrant public spaces, and really let people enjoy their communities and each other," says Duncan.

Hebron will install decorative chairs hand-painted by local artists around the town center. Milford will buy new park benches and game-top tables for its walking route. And Stafford will use the grant to improve the River Walk Trail.

Duncan says in the fall, AARP Connecticut will give away another $10,000 in livability grants – each up to $2,500 – and for those grants, they'll take applicants solely from within the Constitution State. And she describes what might make a place more "livable."

"So it may be about outside spaces, it may be about mobility options or transportation,” says Duncan. “Ways to keep people actively engaged in their communities, to make them more livable. To make sure people of all ages have an opportunity to be included socially in their neighborhood."

Get more information about the AARP Connecticut grant program by emailing the group at 'ctlivable@aarp.org.'

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
