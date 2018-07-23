 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 23, 2018 


A GOP Congressman and former FBI agent tells NPR he believes Trump was compromised by Putin. Also on the Monday rundown: a report on how trade wars could be risky business for the whiskey business: and the wealthiest Americans get richer as the wage gap widens.

Daily Newscasts

Trade Wars: Risky Business for Whiskey Business?

The bourbon industry supports more than 17,000 jobs in Kentucky. Will tariffs put it over a barrel? (Pixabay)
The bourbon industry supports more than 17,000 jobs in Kentucky. Will tariffs put it over a barrel? (Pixabay)
July 23, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Whiskey trade groups from around the world will converge on the birthplace of bourbon this week to discuss their concerns about a possible global trade war being stoked by the Trump administration.

Tariffs have already been imposed on bourbon in some overseas markets and, according to Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers Association, they're affecting short-term sales.

Gregory warns there is real potential for long-term damage, and he says the whiskey industry needs to have a unified voice.

"You know, there are times when you kind of need to get the family together and talk about issues, and this is one of those times – to sit down and have an open discussion about what's going on, and what we can do to work together to promote and preserve free and fair trade," Gregory states.

Whiskey producers from Canada, Europe and Japan, as well as groups representing the Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky, will meet with the Kentucky Distillers Association this Wednesday and Thursday in Louisville. Gregory says it's a first-of-its-kind gathering for these organizations.

Bourbon is an $8.5 billion industry for Kentucky, supporting more than 17,000 jobs. Gregory is concerned recent industry growth will be stunted if a trade war escalates.

"We're also in the middle of an incredible $1.2 billion building boom with capital projects, everything from new distillers and bottling lines, all the way to new tourism centers, to really elevate our Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Show Craft Tour experiences," he relates.

Gregory says an estimated 95 percent of the world's supply of bourbon comes from Kentucky.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018