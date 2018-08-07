Get-Out-the-Vote Efforts In Full Force on Primary Day

Voting takes place today for political office at the federal, state, county and township levels. (Roibu/iStockphoto)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters head to the polls today for a midterm election that will decide each party's candidate for governor, senator, member of Congress, state senator and representative, plus county and township races.



Michigan has almost 7.4 million registered voters - but in the last primary, in 2014, only 17.4 percent of them actually cast a ballot. So, groups on all sides of the political spectrum are urging all eligible voters to put in their two cents.



Randy Block, director of the Michigan Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network, says primaries are extremely important, especially now.



"Sometimes with gerrymandering in particular, it's really important to vote in the primaries, because often those are the votes that determine who will ultimately be the winner in the general election," he explains.



Many groups are offering rides to the polls, including Southeast Michigan Jobs With Justice. You can find your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.



Block says his group has been reaching out to potential voters - and finding that many are very concerned about issues such as immigration, civil rights, environmental degradation and attacks on privacy and consumer rights - and thus are eager to vote in the first major election since President Donald Trump took office.



"He's not on the ballot but he's certainly on the ballot in terms of the political climate that's been created," he says. "And there's a lot of people that are motivated to get out the vote because there's so many things that are disturbing about our core values as people of faith, based on what's happening in Washington, D.C."



Michigan law requires voters to either show ID at the polls or sign a brief affidavit that they don't have one. Also, voters are not allowed to wear or display election-related slogans near polling places.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI