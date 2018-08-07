 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 7, 2018 


Gates flips and testifies he committed crimes with Paul Manafort. Also on the Monday rundown: reports from two states on Primary Election Day; and kids in hot cars: some parents deny it can happen to them.

Daily Newscasts

Hearing Today to Determine Ballot Measures on November Ballot in NC

A Wake County court could decide whether ballot measures to change the North Carolina constitution are allowed on the November ballot today. (Patrick Feller/flickr)
A Wake County court could decide whether ballot measures to change the North Carolina constitution are allowed on the November ballot today. (Patrick Feller/flickr)
August 7, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Wake County Superior Court will hear a request Tuesday from Clean Air Carolina, Forward Justice and the North Carolina NAACP to prevent the state Legislature from placing four constitutional amendments on the November ballot.

The Southern Environmental Law Center is representing the groups in the lawsuit filed Monday. Their case argues that the amendments would impact voting rights, restructure the government and reduce the separation of state powers.

June Blotnick, the executive director of Clean Air Carolina, says the changes could further reduce environmental protections.

"For the last six or seven years, we've had to defend longstanding clean-air safeguards and the gutting of funding for state environmental programs," she says. "We filed this lawsuit to stop the supermajority in the Legislature from consolidating more power."

If the ballot measures are allowed and approved by voters this November, the power to fill judicial vacancies would shift from the governor to the Legislature and take away the governor's power to appoint people to executive office and determine their roles.

In a statement, Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, called this lawsuit "the most frivolous lawsuit of them all. These groups are advancing a completely spurious argument already rejected by the courts simply to score points against overwhelmingly popular amendments."

Supporters of the amendments say they're intended to improve the process of judicial vacancies and address voter fraud with the voter ID requirement.

State ballots for the November election are set to be finalized Wednesday. Blotnick says the language used in these proposed amendments could easily mislead voters.

"The ballot measures are something a lot of people don't even pay attention to," he warns. "The language that's proposed for these ballot measures is not very clear."

If additional power is shifted to the Legislature, critics say it could further reduce protections for offshore drilling, fracking and water contamination.

Groups such as the NC NAACP are concerned the constitutional changes could impact voting rights and reduce civil-rights protections in the state.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018