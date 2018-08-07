Program Helps People with HIV Get their Meds

The program delivers prescription medications directly to participants through the mail. (bluebudgie/Pixabay)

HARTFORD, Conn. – Low-income people who are HIV positive can now get their medications delivered to their door free of charge.



The Community Renewal Team, based in Hartford, has joined with a pharmacy to launch a new program that can help those who may have trouble getting to the drugstore to refill their prescriptions.



According to CRT vice president Heidi Lubetikin, the program will help those with incomes less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level maintain their health by sending prescription medications through the mail directly to those who need them.



"By having a delivery service, the pharmaceuticals can get right to that person's home, apartment or wherever they're dwelling," he says. "They don't have to figure out how they're going to get a bus pass, get on transportation, go to the pharmacy, and those kinds of things."



The service is available to those who participate in CRT's Ryan White program and have either Medicare or private insurance. More information is available at www.crtct.org.



Lubetkin adds that the program also can help participants get other daily necessities that don't require a prescription at no cost.



"Like toiletries, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, some of those things that we take for granted," he adds. "And because of the opportunity with the pharmacy, they'll be able to get some of those basic necessities as well."



She says enrolling in the program is simple and free, and once approved the first delivery can come within a week.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT