 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 10, 2018 


Attorney General Sessions threatened with contempt charges for allegedly jumping the gun on deportation. Also on the Friday rundown: In Charlottesville, counter-protesters could outnumber white nationalists; and farmers reveal a new campaign against tariffs.

Daily Newscasts

Prison-Reform Advocates Urge Rauner to Sign Medical Co-Pay Bill

Correctional facilities assign incarcerated people to work as close to a regular day as possible, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. (Rennett Stowe/Wikimedia Commons)
Correctional facilities assign incarcerated people to work as close to a regular day as possible, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. (Rennett Stowe/Wikimedia Commons)
August 10, 2018

CHICAGO – It's been more than a month since legislation that would eliminate co-pays for doctor visits to prison inmates went to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk for approval. Prison-reform advocates are calling for the governor to sign House Bill 5104 to get rid of the $5 fee inmates have to pay to get treatment.

Jennifer Vollen-Katz is executive director of the John Howard Association of Illinois, which independently monitors corrections facilities. She says many people who are incarcerated don't have the funds to pay for care.

"Many of the incarcerated people in Illinois are people that come from poverty, that do not have the means to see a doctor, to pay that $5," says Vollen-Katz.

People who work while they're serving prison sentences earn wages much lower than those on the outside, often less than a dollar a day. The Illinois Department of Corrections, which supports the charge, says its elimination would hurt those it aims to help by reducing the budget by $59 million over 10 years.

Inmates also must pay for essential items such as bars of soap and toilet paper, while sometimes only making nine cents per hour. Those in favor of the co-pay say it requires people in prison to share in their cost of care, for which the government pays thousands of dollars, and cuts down on unnecessary doctor visits.

But Vollen-Katz says the issue also impacts the general public, when those who can't afford preventive care leave the prison system.

"Ninety-eight percent of the people inside of our prisons are going to return to their communities. And living in environments where hygiene is difficult, where germs are spread easily, you create situations where health can be compromised."

According to the Prison Policy Initiative's 2017 study, the national average for states that charge a co-pay is $3.47, with Nevada leading the nation at $8 per visit.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018