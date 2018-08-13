 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2018 


White supremacists vastly outnumbered in D.C. and Charlottesville. Also on the Monday rundown: the latest ruling against the EPA just one of many environmental lawsuits, and we will let you know why industrial hemp farming is making a comeback in Wisconsin.

Daily Newscasts

Study: Indiana Voucher Students Not Making Grade in Math

New research suggests the goal of improving academic performance has not been realized yet among Indiana charter schools.
New research suggests the goal of improving academic performance has not been realized yet among Indiana charter schools.
August 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS – New research into Indiana's school voucher program reveals academic progress may not be on par with expectations.

Researchers from two universities – Notre Dame and Kentucky – examined the standardized test scores of more than 3,000 low-income students who switched from public to private school during the first year of the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program.

Study co-author Joseph Waddington, an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies and Evaluation at the University of Kentucky, says researchers found the math scores of voucher students in private schools dropped compared with their peers who stayed in public schools.

"It didn't matter whether a student was male or female, whether a student was white or black, whether or not they were a special education student or not,” he states. “All students across the spectrum experienced these losses in mathematics."

The losses continued four years into the program.

On English tests, Waddington says there was no clear difference between voucher students and public school students.

Proponents of voucher programs say over time the programs help to improve academic success, and can have a positive influence on outcomes later in life.

But Waddington says it appears the goal of improving performance has not been realized in Indiana.

"From the public interest policy perspective, this was something we wanted to take a look at,” he explains. “And looking at things like longitudinal test scores are pretty ripe for the picking with regard to some initial forays into what's going on with this program."

Last year, Indiana spent more than $150 million on its voucher program, which is the largest in the country.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018