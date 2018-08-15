 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 15, 2018 


Closing arguments today in the trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Primary Election results; climate change is making summer fun harder to find across the U.S.; and how parents can win the battle between kids' outdoor play and screen time.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Changing Climate Endangers Summer Activities

Summer fly-fishing in Montana could be under threat from rising temperatures because of climate change. (Preston Keres/U.S. Dept. of Agriculture)
Summer fly-fishing in Montana could be under threat from rising temperatures because of climate change. (Preston Keres/U.S. Dept. of Agriculture)
August 15, 2018

HELENA, Mont. - Some of the country's most cherished summer activities are under threat from climate change, according to a report released today.

The National Wildlife Federation's "Safeguarding Summer" report found that hotter summer temperatures are leading to more tick-borne diseases, algae blooms in lakes and rivers, eroding beaches and even more baseball game rainouts.

Kathy Hadley, chair of the National Wildlife Federation's board of directors and an avid fly-fisher in Montana, said the warmer temperatures already have affected the state's world-renowned rivers.

"Due to low flows and high water temperatures, Fish, Wildlife and Parks restricted angler use of almost all of our major rivers in the state in the summertime, sometimes as early as June," she said. "So that affects Montana people, or families who enjoy the outdoors, but it also affects jobs in Montana."

Nearly half of Americans spend time outdoors in the summer, on activities such as camping, canoeing and hunting, according to the report. Outdoor recreation contributed nearly $890 billion to the U.S. economy and supported more than 7.5 million jobs in 2016.

While the report looks at how the effects of climate change could be wrecking summer fun across the country, it also suggests possible solutions, such as carbon pricing and reducing methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

Doug Inkley, retired senior scientist for the National Wildlife Federation, said the country needs to invest in clean energy.

"We not just can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, but we have the means to actually use alternative energy sources," he said. "Now's the time; the sooner we do it, the better. If we wait too long, it's going to become much, much harder to do and the impacts of climate change are going to be much greater on all of us."

The report also calls for reducing carbon emissions from the power sector and regulations to encourage fuel-efficient vehicles. However, it points out that the Trump administration has proposed rolling back many of these climate policies.

The "Safeguarding Summer" report is online at nwf.org/summer.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018