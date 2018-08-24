Measuring Women's Equality in Wyoming, U.S.

If the United States were to achieve economic gender parity, research shows it could add $1.75 trillion to its gross domestic product. (US Air Force)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Sunday marks Women's Equality Day, which commemorates the passage of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote.



And according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, equality between the sexes is still pretty far off.



While women make up more than 50 percent of the population, they continue to be underrepresented in leadership positions.



Just 25 percent of legislators and fewer than 29 percent of business executives are women.



Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, says her group's research ranks Wyoming 30th nationally for equality.



"When we're just looking at unemployment, it's pretty even as far as women and men,” she states. “But some things, specifically income disparity, is where it can do a lot better.



“Only Utah did worse than Wyoming when it comes to having the largest income gap."



Gonzalez says women actually earn less than men in every state. Vermont has the lowest gap, with women earning just under 10 percent less, compared with Utah's 30 percent wage gap.



Gonzalez adds that in almost every state, women also represent the highest share of minimum wage workers.



Researchers compared all 50 states across 16 key metric areas, which also included unemployment rates, educational attainment and access to health care.



Gonzalez says women's equality varies from state to state and from country to country. She notes the U.S. dropped four spots internationally since the previous year's rankings.



"The U.S., out of 144 countries that the World Economic Forum ranks, fails to place in the top 10 or even the top 40,” she points out. “It ranked 49th this year. Its previous rank last year was 45th."



Gonzales points to research showing that if the U.S. were to achieve economic gender parity, it could add nearly $2 trillion to the nation's GDP.



Congress declared Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day in 1971 to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.



The movement to win the right to vote began more than 70 years earlier, in 1848.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY