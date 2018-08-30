 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 30, 2018 


Special Counsel Mueller wants to review emails between Paul Manafort and one of his former lawyers. Also on the nationwide rundown: Nebraska leads an effort to deny trans workers' job protections; plus some perspective on why the mainstream news media is still so white.

Daily Newscasts

Ballots Stalled After NC Supreme Court Decision

Gov. Roy Cooper's office has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene in the placement of the amendments on the November ballot. (Rumble Press/flickr)
Gov. Roy Cooper's office has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene in the placement of the amendments on the November ballot. (Rumble Press/flickr)
August 30, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – Just what North Carolina's ballots will look like in November remains in question after the state's Supreme Court issued a stay in a case challenging the constitutional amendments put forward by the General Assembly.

The case was brought by the North Carolina NAACP and is currently preventing the amendments from being printed on the ballot.

T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP, says his organization is hopeful.

"We're ecstatic about it,” he states. “We think that indeed the voices of the people is going to be heard and will certainly believe that justice is being served by this act."

The amendments would give the Legislature a significant role in filling judicial vacancies, currently done by the governor.

Another would remove the power from the governor's office to appoint members of boards and commissions.

Supporters of the amendments say the shift in power to the Legislature will ensure appointments are representative of the state.

The other two amendments would introduce a voter ID requirement and reduce the state income tax rate from 10 to 7 percent.

Opponents of the amendments, including Spearman, say the language is misleading.

"All of them are vague and very, very misleading, and tend not to give the voters the very, very clear and concise idea of what it is that they will be voting on," he states.

The state Board of Elections says it will need at least 21 days to prepare ballots for the November election. The current delay is preventing absentee ballots from being sent out on schedule.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018