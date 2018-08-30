Ballots Stalled After NC Supreme Court Decision

Gov. Roy Cooper's office has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene in the placement of the amendments on the November ballot. (Rumble Press/flickr)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Just what North Carolina's ballots will look like in November remains in question after the state's Supreme Court issued a stay in a case challenging the constitutional amendments put forward by the General Assembly.



The case was brought by the North Carolina NAACP and is currently preventing the amendments from being printed on the ballot.



T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP, says his organization is hopeful.



"We're ecstatic about it,” he states. “We think that indeed the voices of the people is going to be heard and will certainly believe that justice is being served by this act."



The amendments would give the Legislature a significant role in filling judicial vacancies, currently done by the governor.



Another would remove the power from the governor's office to appoint members of boards and commissions.



Supporters of the amendments say the shift in power to the Legislature will ensure appointments are representative of the state.



The other two amendments would introduce a voter ID requirement and reduce the state income tax rate from 10 to 7 percent.



Opponents of the amendments, including Spearman, say the language is misleading.



"All of them are vague and very, very misleading, and tend not to give the voters the very, very clear and concise idea of what it is that they will be voting on," he states.



The state Board of Elections says it will need at least 21 days to prepare ballots for the November election. The current delay is preventing absentee ballots from being sent out on schedule.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC