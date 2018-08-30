 
Special Counsel Mueller wants to review emails between Paul Manafort and one of his former lawyers. Also on the nationwide rundown: Nebraska leads an effort to deny trans workers' job protections; plus some perspective on why the mainstream news media is still so white.

Deadline Looms to Pass Bill on Controversial CA Water Project

Conservation groups fear that Bonanza Spring in the Mojave National Preserve could dry up, endangering wildlife, if the Cadiz Water Project goes forward. (Michael Gordon)
August 30, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Conservation advocates say it's now or never to protect the aquifer underneath the Mojave Trails National Monument in the southern California desert.

The state legislative session ends Friday, so supporters are urging state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 120.

It would require the controversial Cadiz Water Project to undergo state review, even as the Trump administration has moved to fast track it.

David Lamfrom, California desert and wildlife program director for the National Parks Conservation Association, says the plan to transfer desert water to seven southern California cities is flawed.

"New science indicates that this project would drain 16 billion gallons of water per year from an ancient aquifer, which feeds desert springs – which are critical for native culture, for wildlife in the region and for our national parks and our national monuments."

The Trump administration has decided a federal review is unnecessary for the Cadiz project, and the developer maintains it would not harm the aquifer and would create jobs.

The State Assembly passed SB 120 on Wednesday. It now needs a vote in the full Senate.

Conservation groups worry that animals, including the endangered bighorn sheep and the desert tortoise, would perish if the natural springs they depend on dry up.

Lamfrom says most Californians oppose efforts to bypass environmental safeguards.

"People understand that in a place like the California desert that it is vital to protect our water sources because water is so rare and precious in this place," he stresses.

A number of leaders in the Golden State have announced support for SB 120, including Gov. Jerry Brown, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and multiple Native American tribes.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
