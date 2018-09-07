NM Global Climate Rallies Include Voter Registration

Mother Earth will be celebrated at Albuquerque's Rise at the Rio for Climate, Water Jobs and Justice. (riograndesierraclub.org)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A flow check on the Rio Grande earlier this month showed the river was the third driest for that date in over a century. Marchers will cross the river in Albuquerque tomorrow to advocate for greater climate protections.



Albuquerque and several other New Mexico cities will join with thousands of others around the world to participate in Rise for Climate events. Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, says a large coalition of groups will announce its Climate Action Platform and encourage the public to do its part.



"Getting registered to vote, talking to candidates about what their plans are, following-up by being citizen lobbyists and really helping get the word out that we can change things and we can do better," says Feibelman.



Feibelman says climate advocates will call on political candidates to stop taking money from fossil fuel companies and commit to a renewable portfolio standard for 50 percent renewable electricity in New Mexico by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040.



Events in Santa Fe and Taos will emphasize the importance of switching to electric vehicles. Carlsbad and Silver City also are hosting climate action events.



New Mexico is the sixth-fastest-warming state in the nation, but the Trump administration continues to backtrack on climate change by rolling back clean air and water protections.



Feibelman says she had several personal experiences with climate change this summer including a Girl Scout camp canceled due to a forest fire, airline flights delayed because of severe storms, and hail damage to her home.



"So all of this is a demonstration of what global warming looks like," says Feibelman. “It costs people time, it costs people money, it takes away some of the shine on our iconic summer months."



The Southwest is expected to get hotter and much drier due to climate change, especially in the southern half of the region, and current drought conditions in the state are the worst they've been in six years.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM