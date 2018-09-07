 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2018 


Senator Corey Booker says he risks his Senate seat in pursuit of facts in the Kavanaugh hearings. Also on the Friday rundown: we will take you to the state with the 4th highest incarceration rate in the nation; and starting today a flotilla draws attention to the plight of Snake River salmon.

Daily Newscasts

Floaters Want Free Flowing Snake River to Help NW Orcas Recover

Environmental groups say removing four lower Snake River dams would restore salmon populations, providing food to Northwest orcas. (Save Our Wild Salmon)
Environmental groups say removing four lower Snake River dams would restore salmon populations, providing food to Northwest orcas. (Save Our Wild Salmon)
September 7, 2018

CLARKSTON, Wash. – The fourth annual Free the Snake Flotilla begins tomorrow and one focus of the event is the role a free-flowing Snake River could play in aiding Northwest orcas.

Folks in kayaks, canoes and boats are floating down the Snake in Southeast Washington to call on policymakers to remove four lower Snake River dams. They say that would help save endangered populations of salmon and steelhead.

Sam Mace, inland northwest director of the Save Our Wild Salmon coalition, says steep declines in salmon on the Snake and other Northwest rivers are starving orcas.

Last month, a grieving orca carried its dead calf for 17 days. Mace says that brought the crisis these whales are facing to the forefront.

"I've worked on this issue for 20 years now and I am seeing the beginning of a tipping point, in terms of people realizing we have to do something,” says Mace. “Whether they care about rivers, salmon or they care about the orcas in the Puget Sound, we're all connected and the salmon connect all those interests. "

Strong opposition to removing the dams remains. Opponents say the four dams still provide hydropower to the Northwest and that barging on the river is important for farmers.

Last year, more than 400 people joined the Free the Snake Flotilla. This year's event will start Friday evening at Chief Timothy Park near Clarkston and the float will take place Saturday morning.

Mace says a changing energy landscape is making hydropower from the dams less valuable and that barging is on the decline. She says after decades of arguments over the dams, towns on the river are quietly having conversations about how a free-flowing Snake could help their communities.

"What would a restored salmon and steelhead fishery mean for our towns?” she asks. “Can we come together to the table and find a solution that works for farmers, works for fishermen, works for orcas and that honors our treaties with the tribes?"

The event will feature several speakers from native tribes, including writer and two-time vice presidential nominee of the Green Party, Winona LaDuke. Members of the Nimiipuu tribe, also known as the Nez Perce, will lead the flotilla, floating their first traditional canoe in a century.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018