 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2018 


Hurricane Florence could make landfall in the Carolinas as early as this evening. Also on the Thursday rundown: a new study finds no threat in transgender bathroom access; and ethical questions raised over DNA database used to catch killers.

Daily Newscasts

Plan to Expand Access to Retirement Plans Forges Ahead

Research suggests that workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if it happens through automatic deductions at work. (Pixabay)
Research suggests that workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if it happens through automatic deductions at work. (Pixabay)
September 12, 2018

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming is moving forward with efforts to make sure all workers have access to a retirement plan through their jobs.

State Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Glenwood, leads a task force exploring options to help workers put a small portion of each paycheck toward a retirement fund.

He said just 43 percent of Wyoming's private workforce has access to an employer-sponsored plan, and added the average U.S. household has only $2,500 saved for retirement.

"The problem is that in Wyoming, 21 percent of our population is 60 and above," said Anderson. "And what they're finding when they're going to retire is they don't have enough money, so they have to go back to work to support themselves or to pay for their health care."

When people don't have enough savings, he explained, taxpayers end up on the hook. Recent University of Wyoming analysis found even an extra $1,000 saved by residents most at risk could save the state $18 million per year in services such as Medicaid.

Some skeptics say government shouldn't be in the retirement planning business, while others argue increasing Social Security benefits would more efficiently resolve what has become a national problem.

Anderson noted that one challenge is finding a plan that can be portable, since many of the workers most in need have seasonal or multiple jobs. He acknowledged that small businesses already operating on thin profit margins can't handle added expenses, so the state or another funding source could have to be tapped.

Another challenge is to convince workers that deductions from their paychecks will pay off down the road.

"You have to have the belief that that money is being invested wisely and they're making money on their money," he said. "That's why there has to be an exclusive statement for them, for their account, so they can see their money in that account and what's happening with it."

The state's Retirement Security Task Force is set to meet again Sept. 18 in Casper. Anderson said he's hopeful that, after months of research, the group can start putting a concrete plan together.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018