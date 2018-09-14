 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2018 


Hurricane Florence could make landfall in the Carolinas as early as this evening. Also on the Thursday rundown: a new study finds no threat in transgender bathroom access; and ethical questions raised over DNA database used to catch killers.

Daily Newscasts

Cook County Raises Bar on Juvenile Detention Age

Cook County has reduced juvenile detention admissions about 15 percent. (Cirt/Wikimedia)
Cook County has reduced juvenile detention admissions about 15 percent. (Cirt/Wikimedia)
September 13, 2018

CHICAGO – Hundreds of young children are held in juvenile detention facilities each year in Illinois.

And the county responsible for many of those admissions is changing its ways.

On Wednesday, Cook County approved an ordinance that sets the minimum age of detention at 13.

County Commissioner Larry Suffredin, who introduced the measure, explains that children who are in trouble need a safe space – a best practice that was not understood when the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center was constructed.

"Everything is on lockdown and people have cells,” he points out. “And so in our situation, it is just not a good place for super young children to be, and because they're so impressionable we're putting roadblocks in their way of being successful in the future."

Admissions in Cook County Detention account for about one-third of all admissions in Illinois.

Statewide in 2016, 49 children between ages 10 and 11 were detained, and more than 500 children ages 12 to 13.

Raising the age of detention is an issue State Rep. Robyn Gabel of Evanston has been trying to pass at the state level. She says Cook County is setting a good example for others to follow.

"For a child to spend just one day in juvenile detention changes the trajectory of that child's life,” she stresses. “These are just children who need help. And it's our responsibility as a state, as a society, to figure out what they need and do our best to provide it to them."

Mental health assessments, crisis stabilization plans and foster care are alternatives to detention that will be utilized in Cook County for youths younger than age 13.

Suffredin says these options can help reduce repeat offending, while protecting children and communities.

"We are really putting resources and efforts in to trying to keep children from getting into patterns that lead into either greater mental health problems for them or greater criminal activity for them,” he states. “And we're making progress."

Cook County is home to the first juvenile court in the world, and has reduced juvenile detention rates nearly 15 percent in recent years.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018