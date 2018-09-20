 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 20, 2018 


Kavanaugh’s accuser given a deadline to talk; President Trump visits hurricane ravaged areas before lashing out at Sessions; and the U.S. Supreme court shines a light on dark money. We're covering those stories and more.

Daily Newscasts

U.S. Supreme Court Shines Light on Dark Money

The Federal Election Commission has not yet indicated if the donor disclosure rule will be applied retroactively. (Twenty20)
The Federal Election Commission has not yet indicated if the donor disclosure rule will be applied retroactively. (Twenty20)
September 20, 2018

LANSING, Mich. — Voters may soon have a better idea of who's really behind all those political ads supporting or attacking candidates for President, the U.S. House or the Senate. The Supreme Court just let stand a lower court ruling which forces nonprofit groups to disclose donors who spend more than $200 on ads with messages telling people to vote for or against someone.

Craig Mauger, executive director with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, called it a major victory for fair elections, and said it could scare off some big donors who want their identities to remain secret.

"I think it could choke off some of the 'dark money,' and it will definitely have a limiting effect on the role of dark money in some of these campaigns,” Mauger said. “It is a positive in terms of the transparency of political money."

Opponents of the decision argue it could squelch political discourse. A recent report from the good-government watchdog group "Issue One" found that as of 2016, the top 15 so-called dark money donors poured $600 million into federal elections since 2010, when the Supreme Court's Citizen's United decision allowed corporations to contribute unlimited funds without revealing their source.

The top four donors identified in that report are the National Rifle Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the conservative group Crossroads GPS, and the Koch brothers' nonprofit, Americans for Prosperity. Mauger noted Americans for Prosperity has spent millions on Michigan's gubernatorial race without identifying the source of the money - but that's perfectly legal for statewide races.

"Michigan does not have a law that would require the same kind of disclosures that this decision-making is going to require for candidates running for federal office,” Mauger said.

The original complaint that spurred this ruling was brought by a campaign finance advocacy group, known as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW. CREW sued the Federal Election Commission to force the agency to require the group Crossroads GPS to disclose its donors.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018